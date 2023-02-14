The event takes place on March 5, and runners who are hoping to take part still have time to register, with registrations for the race open until February 26.

Runners who have already registered will receive their race pack by the end of February, with last minute information and a number with a timing chip on the back.

Those taking part who need bag storage are advised to arrive early, as limited storage is available in the Race HQ at the University. In-ear headphones will also be banned from being worn in the race.

Admiral (Image: Admiral)

Route of Newport Half Marathon 2023. Picture: Admiral

The event starts at 9am on Usk Way, outside the entrance to the University of South Wales, Newport Campus.

Runners will then run south, over the SDR Bridge, turning left up Corporation Road, the route will then take runners towards the historic village of Caerleon.

Runners will then head back along the boardwalk into the city centre, with the last three miles of the face on the river paths and SDR bridge.

There will be water stations and toilets at three miles at the Newport bridge, six miles in the Caerleon Village, nine miles at Sainsbury’s, 12 miles at Blaina Wharf and then at the finish line.

Admiral (Image: Admiral)

Map of Road closures on the day of the race. Picture: Admiral

On the day of the race, road closures will be in place from 6am, and will open as the last runner passes, the following roads will be closed or have temporary restrictions in place.