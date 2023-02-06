The awards highlight companies striving for the best, working to trade association standards and an industry-recognised code of ethics, distinguishing themselves as high-calibre professionals within their field, and helping to raise standards for the industry.

SPATA member Oyster Pools & Hot Tubs based in Raglan won the 2023 Peter Geekie Award for Retail Excellence Award from SPATA.

Gareth Coote, from Oyster Pools & Hot Tubs, said: “Oyster are a well-established family business, trading from the same show site for more than 45 years, designing and constructing swimming pools and installing thousands of hot tubs over the years.

"We are the longest-established Jacuzzi dealership in the UK and the largest within Wales and the West of England. As a multi-award-winning company, we have been the proud recipient of many industry awards over the years.

"We won the Peter Geekie award in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2019 and now in 2022 for the sixth time. We are ecstatic to have received this top national SPATA award. It’s a real team effort we can all be proud of.”

Before entries are submitted to the technical experts and specialist panel of judges from the pool and hot tub industry, they are reviewed for their technical merit to assess whether they meet industry standards as a minimum requirement. With 32 categories contested, this year’s winning and highly commended entries demonstrate the breadth of talent and commitment to quality and service in the industry.