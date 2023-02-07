Richard Reardon, 46, a heroin user since the age of 24, was arrested when police found he was storing the hoard at his Newport home.

Officers raided the defendant’s Hendre Farm Drive address last October, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

They seized just over 161g of heroin and 27g of cocaine with a potential street value of £18,860 as well as cutting agents.

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, told the court: “The defendant said he was holding them for someone else in order to pay off a drug debt.

“He said he was unable to name this person for fear of repercussions.”

Reardon pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

This was his second conviction for trafficking class A drugs.

In 2010 he was sentenced for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

He was told he would be subject to a minimum term of seven years in jail if he is convicted of a third class A drug supply offence.

Reardon also has other convictions for simple possession of drugs.

Gareth Williams, representing the defendant, who appeared in court via video link from prison, said he’d already served the equivalent of an eight-month jail sentence after being held on remand.

His barrister told the judge: “Drugs have blighted his life and he first started smoking heroin at the age of 24.”

Mr Williams added his client was someone who could be rehabilitated in the community and was a “functioning drug addict” able to hold down a job.

Judge Lucy Crowther told Reardon: “You performed a very limited function under the direction of others.”

She also added that he had been assessed by probation officers as providing “a low risk of serious harm”.

Reardon was jailed for 22 months but that sentence was suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Before he left the dock, the judge said: “Good luck Mr Reardon. We don’t want to see you in this court again.”

He replied: “Thank you your honour.”