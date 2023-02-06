Shaun Griffiths has been appointed as Premier Forest’s newest business development manager to support the expanding business and ensure that customer service remains at the core of its ongoing strategy.

Shaun’s wealth of experience will help the business continue to grow and develop its bespoke product offering as well as supporting new business opportunities.

Shaun has worked in the timber industry for 35 years, previously working for James Latham and Timbmet, specialising in manufacturing, cladding, decking and fire treatment and coatings.

In his new role, Shaun will be the first point of contact for customers seeking hardwoods, manufactured goods and cladding in particular, helping to develop new products and consolidate relationships with new suppliers.

Shaun said: “I was planning to relocate to West Wales with my family and when I spoke to the team at Premier, I knew that was where I wanted to be as they were so enthusiastic and the role sounded perfect for me.

“They have a clear strategy and being part of their next stage of development into hardwood and cladding offerings is very exciting. I love working in the timber trade, having started work in a joinery shop when I was 15 it’s all I know, and I’m looking forward to this new venture.”

Joe Walker, managing director at Premier Forest Products, said: “I am delighted to welcome Shaun to Premier. He brings with him a wealth of experience and will be a great addition to our ever-growing team and aid the development of our new product offering.

“At Premier it is of paramount importance that we employ people with not just expertise but enthusiasm in the sector, so that we can continually improve on the service we provide to our customers.”

Premier Forest Products is a vertically integrated timber operation engaged in the importation, sawmilling, processing, merchanting, and wholesale distribution of timber and timber products from its 12 sites in the UK.