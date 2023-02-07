Adam Mathias was armed with a six-inch kitchen knife when he pursued the man into a Tesco Express.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said the shocking incident took place last month on Friday, January 6 at the retail giant’s shop on Cwmbran’s Ty Gwyn Road.

MORE NEWS: Man with machete arrested by armed police

Stephen Thomas, representing Mathias, told Cardiff Crown Court: “This was a very frightening incident for anybody in the store at the time.

“The knife was produced but it was not pointed at anyone.

“There were no stabbing or slashing motions used and the defendant and the victim did not come into contact.

“It was basically gestures.

Tesco Express on Cwmbran’s Ty Gwyn Road. Picture: Google Maps

“There was no physical confrontation but clearly there was some fear or distress caused.”

Mr Thomas added: “The defendant acted alone and did not encourage any others.

“There were no children or vulnerable adults present.”

Mathias, 25, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public and affray.

He had previous convictions and was jailed for three years in 2019 for attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in the same area.

Judge Catherine Richards told Mathias: “The impact of your actions upon others was very significant.

“Serious alarm and distress was caused to those watching that incident.

“I do consider that by taking a knife into the store you did intend to cause very serious fear of violence albeit that the intended victim was not one of the third party of onlookers.”

She added: “These offences are also aggravated by your previous convictions.”

The defendant was jailed for 15 months for possession of the bladed article in public and a concurrent term of nine months for the affray.

The total prison sentence Mathias was sentenced to was 15 months.

He was told he would serve half of that sentence in custody before being released halfway through on licence.

The defendant was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge.