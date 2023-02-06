The applicant, Andrew Nicholas has said the scheme could safeguard and create between five and seven jobs at a nearby pub.

In June last, year Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s planning committee refused an application by Mr Nicholas for a two-storey rear extension to provide kitchen, lounge, bedroom, bathroom, and en-suite facilities at number seven Beaufort Terrace, Ebbw Vale.

A change of use application from a residential dwelling to bed and breakfast as well as demolishing an existing single-storey extension were also part of the scheme.

The B & B would have been operated from the nearby pub, The Badminton Club.

Councillors on the committee received the advice of planning officer Helen Hinton who had said that due to its mass, size, scale, and positioning the extension would have an overbearing impact and generate an increased level of overshadowing and loss of light detrimental those living closest to the site.

She recommended that councillors refuse the plans.

The application had been called in to the committee by local councillors, Chris Smith and Godfrey Thomas.

They supported the scheme and believed it would support jobs in the area and provide facilities for “tourists and visitors.”

In his submission to the Welsh Government’s Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) department who deal with appeals, Mr Nicholas said: “The proposed development will bring this empty property back in full use as a viable holiday business which forms part of the overall business plan of the Badminton.

“The scheme has been designed to enhance this building and improve the vistas from neighbouring properties looking at the north elevation of the Badminton public house.

“The scheme will also bolster the proposed changes to the Badminton which includes diversification of its business into the hospitality sector including catering for weddings and other special occasions.

“This will help secure it future, create and safeguard five to seven jobs and will provide a much-needed high quality holiday bed and breakfast accommodation in the Ebbw Vale area.”

Councillors on the Blaenau Gwent’s Planning committee will be told of the appeal at their meeting on Thursday, February 9.