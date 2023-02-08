Yoga & Nourish opened next door to Arcadia Coffee House on Saturday and had a successful first weekend.

The studio, which includes a café, are hosting free beginners classes in their new studio from February 9th to February 11th.

In time for Valentines Day the studio will be hosting special yoga classes for couples, who are interested in celebrating their relationship in a different way on February 14.

Matthew Trevett (Image: Matthew Trevett)

Inside the new yoga studio, Yoga & Nourish at Newport Arcade. Picture: Matthew Trevett.

The founders are introducing special classes for couples to enjoy yoga together, which they believe will be a first in South Wales.

Natalie Meek-Jones, co-founder of Yoga & Nourish, said: “Couples yoga is a creative and non-traditional way of spending quality time together while connecting on a deeper level.

“Couples yoga is similar to the conventional Yoga & Nourish classes with the main and obvious difference being is that it is performed by two people who assist and guide one another into each pose.

“Coples yoga allows you to perform aided positions that you couldn’t otherwise do when you are alone. By doing this you will build strength and balance by using both your own body and that of your partner.”

Natalie and Marian opened Yoga & Nourish last weekend.

Natalie and Marian opened Yoga & Nourish last weekend. Picture: Marian Meek-Jones.

Marian, co-founder of Yoga & Nourish, added: “Our goal is to provide a safe space for couples to connect, communicate and grow together in a fun environment.

“We believe that couple’s yoga is a powerful tool for strengthening relationships, and we can’t wait to see the benefits it brings to our students.”

The couple’s yoga classes have already received a lot of interest. Gift vouchers have been purchased as alternative Valentine’s gifts and there have been a few individuals who are keen to encourage their partners to come along with them to try it for themselves.

Natalie added: “Yoga is for all, and we are very keen to encourage as many people as possible to come along and try it out.

“The ladies who have bought gift vouchers want their partners to come along with them as they know they will enjoy it.

“Once they try it, they will be keen to come again and try other classes.”