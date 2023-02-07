The Church House Inn on Stow Hill, which was formerly the Six Bells, closed in 2014.

It had been planned to turn the pub into a community hub, but that never came to pass.

Now, after plans were submitted in the summer of last year, Newport City Council have agreed to a scheme to turn the site into a cafe, bar and flats.

C & M Davies & Duggan are the applicants behind the bid to transform the pub.

The new design will incorporate retail and financial services in a commercial unit.

There will also be a cafe/bar on the ground floor.

Five flats will take up the converted first floor of the pub.

The council granted permission for the project to progress on Friday, February 3.