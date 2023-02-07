A FORMER pub in Newport city centre is to be turned into a cafe, a bar and flats - after the approval of planning permission by Newport City Council.
The Church House Inn on Stow Hill, which was formerly the Six Bells, closed in 2014.
It had been planned to turn the pub into a community hub, but that never came to pass.
Now, after plans were submitted in the summer of last year, Newport City Council have agreed to a scheme to turn the site into a cafe, bar and flats.
C & M Davies & Duggan are the applicants behind the bid to transform the pub.
The new design will incorporate retail and financial services in a commercial unit.
There will also be a cafe/bar on the ground floor.
Five flats will take up the converted first floor of the pub.
The council granted permission for the project to progress on Friday, February 3.
