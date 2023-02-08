A WOMAN has been charged with causing a man grievous bodily harm with intent.
Karina Brooks, 26, of Evesham Court, Newport, is accused of committing the alleged offence in the city on February 2.
She is also charged with two counts of an assault on an emergency worker, a policeman and policewoman.
Brooks was granted conditional bail after she appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.
The defendant is due to appear before the city’s crown court on March 3.
