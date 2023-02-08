LASHONE GORDON, 21, of Millbrook Road, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £231 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph in Caerphilly on June 6, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

JACQUELINE ERICKSON, 29, of Saron Place, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 23 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Tredegar Road on January 15.

She was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge.

RYAN LITTLEWOOD, 31, of Saron Place, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Tredegar Road on January 15.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ZOE SANTOS, 22, of Markham Terrace, Markham, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Park Drive, Bargoed, on September 19, 2022.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DYLAN FOXWELL, 20, of Glen View, Crumlin, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen when suspected of driving a vehicle on December 16, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JOSHUA KEMPTON, 24, of Huxley Green, Newport, was ordered to pay £327 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 70mph zone on the M5 at Junction 20 in Somerset on February 2, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

NIKITA ILES, 25, of Llewellyn Grove, Newport, was ordered to pay £257 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding on Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on April 28, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

FREDERICK CHARLES BALL, 83, of Partridge Way, Duffryn, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN WALKER, 24, of Commercial Close, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on North Road, Cardiff, on April 18, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

SANJAY VITTHAL BHOITE, 28, of Bettws Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £103.30 in a fine and compensation after he admitted travelling on a train without having a valid ticket between Llanishen and Cardiff Queen Street on February 20, 2022.