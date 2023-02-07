Benjamin Sicolo, 33, had targeted Sainsbury’s on Newport’s Albany Street and was soon spotted pinching the items by a store security guard and deputy manager.

The defendant, who had 27 previous convictions for 52 offences, was captured on CCTV taking five bottles of brandy and four headphones last August.

The goods had a combined value of £195.

Timothy Evans, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “He was seen putting four sets of headphones down his trousers after removing the store tags.

“Shortly afterwards a knife he was carrying was seen to fall to the floor.

“In fact, it seems Mr Sicolo dropped the knife on two separate occasions in the store.”

The weapon was described as having a six to nine-inch blade and could be seen on the CCTV.

“After being challenged by the store manager, Mr Sicolo went to the alcohol section,” Mr Evans added.

“There, he crouched down and put bottles of brandy in bag.

“A total of five bottles were missing after he left.

“He was confronted by the security guard, told he was on camera, and was asked to leave.

“Mr Sicolo replied that he didn’t mind being on camera and didn’t mind going to prison.

“He had his hand in his pocket whilst speaking to the guard, who had seen the knife before, and kept his distance.

“The defendant then left without paying.”

The video footage was shown to the police who recognised him and he was arrested.

Sicolo was also being sentenced for harassing an ex-girlfriend and frequent breaches of a restraining order not to contact her.

He admitted those charges as well as theft and possession of a bladed article in public at Sainsbury’s.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, Newport, had previous convictions for robbery, possession of an offensive weapon in public place and harassment.

He was jailed for two years.