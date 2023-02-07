The 55-year-old woman was found in a house in Neath Court at around 4:10pm on Friday 3 February.

A 69-year-old was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, they have since been released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers are making enquiries in the Thornhill area of Cwmbran following the death of a woman.

The force is urging those with any information to contact them using the reference number: 2300036727.