A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a woman was found dead in Cwmbran.
The 55-year-old woman was found in a house in Neath Court at around 4:10pm on Friday 3 February.
A 69-year-old was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, they have since been released under investigation.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers are making enquiries in the Thornhill area of Cwmbran following the death of a woman.
“The 55-year-old was found at about 4.10pm, in a house in Neath Court, on Friday 3 February.”
The force is urging those with any information to contact them using the reference number: 2300036727.
