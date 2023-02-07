Azalea Care and Education submitted fresh plans to change a disused shop into an "education and daily respite" service for "complex and vulnerable" young people.

If approved, the centre would have provided "alternative education during term-time" for children who are "having difficulty maintaining their school place".

But council planners have rejected the application because the proposed change of use "would have a detrimental impact upon the viability and vitality of the town centre, due to the loss of a retail use on a primary shopping frontage".

Their decision marks the second time the council has blocked plans to open the education centre at the site of the former Bubble Bath and Bodyworks shop, which has been closed for around a year.

The store, at 47 Commercial Street, opened in 2019 to much fanfare and was touted as an independent alternative to cosmetics chain Lush, selling products like scented soaps, candles and bath bombs.

It closed, suddenly, last March and has since been advertised to let by property consultants NP Linnells at a yearly rate of £12,500.

Inside the Bubble Bath and Bodyworks shop in Newport, when it opened in 2019.

When the education centre plan was first rejected, the applicant disputed the council's claim the loss of a shop space would have a detrimental impact on the city centre.

Planning documents show the applicant argued "the young people attending will have access to local shops and community services", which would be "complimentary (sic) to and supportive of city centre business and service provisions".

The young people at the centre would also contribute to the city centre's retail offer, the applicant claimed, stating: "The students would produce 'enterprise element' products, to be retailed from the established retail premises."

The applicant also challenged the council's estimate of the "vitality" of the city centre by submitting a photo gallery showing various empty premises in the Commercial Street area.

Council planners were not convinced, however. They said the proposals contained "little to no information" on how the children's products could, or would, be sold.

There was, they added, an "overarching requirement to retain retail uses within the city centre, as these contribute toward a vibrant and viable centre which contribute toward the centres well-being and success".

"No robust evidence has been submitted in order to justify a diversion from these strategic aims," council officers said.