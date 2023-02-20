Graham Jackson, a well-known and respected figure of Pill, died on Saturday, January 7, aged 87.

His wife Annette recently visited St Joseph's Boxing Club to hand over a donation from the proceeds of the sale of a handmade rocking horse her late husband had made in 1994.

Mr Jackson, a former carpentry lecturer, would buy a Lucky Dip lottery ticket every week, and had always said he would donate any winnings to the boxing club.

The former baseball, football, golf, and squash player - who represented English in baseball in 1969 - had always felt that boxing was a great way for young people to learn discipline, and become part of a community.

Bill Reynolds, a coach at St Joseph’s said: “The club are extremely privileged and humbled to be held in such high regard by Mr Jackson.

“With the proceeds it is our intention to buy a memorial cup in Mr Jackson’s name and present this annually to a deserving member of the club”