Police have seized 13 dogs on suspicion of being banned breeds in tragedy-hit Caerphilly.

It comes after great-great gran Shirley Patrick, 83, and schoolboy Jack Lis, 10, were killed by XL Bully breeds.

The pair lived just half a mile away from each other in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, and died one year apart.

Gwent Police have now revealed that warrants have been carried out in the town to seize a number of suspected pit bull-type animals.

Jack Lis was killed by a dog in Caerphilly in November 2021. (Image: Wales News Service)

Inspector Rhys Caddick, whose area covers Caerphilly, revealed to councillors that a raid was carried out in Penyrheol last week.

He said: "Two dogs have been seized from the address on suspicion of being a banned breed, thought to be of pit bull type.

"As with other recent seizures the dogs are being cared for pending examination.

“This is the 13th dog seized from Caerphilly South this year.”

Shirley Patrick died after being injured in a dog attack in Caerphilly in December 2022. (Image: Wales News Service)

The raid took place just weeks after an adult dog and six puppies were seized nearby due to concerns they were pitbulls.

Police also issued a Community Protection Warning against a dog owner who was allowing an American Bully type dog to roam the street outside.

Councillor Lindsay Whittle is the leader of the Plaid Cymru group on Caerphilly council and a Penyrheol ward member.

She said: “I would like to thank Gwent Police and local police officers for their high profile action against the owners of potentially dangerous dogs.

“I would urge any resident to report any dog they fear is a dangerous breed. Families in our community have been left devastated by dog attacks so action to reduce the chances of similar incidents is welcomed.

“Breeds of dogs seized also need to be identified within weeks and dogs returned to the owners only if the authorities are satisfied it is safe to do so. There needs to be consideration for the welfare of the seized animal.

"It is also important that parliament toughen the legislation covering dangerous dogs to better protect the public."

Gwent Police officers at the scene of a dog attack in Caerphilly in December 2022. (Image: Wales News Service)

Mrs Patrick died in hospital 17 days after suffering "life-threatening injuries" to her head, body, face and arms by a black XL Bully cross Cane Corso breed.

Her daughter Gail Jones, 63, said her mum had been suffering with dementia when she was attacked in December last year.

Her death came one year after little Jack was killed by a seven stone XL Bully named Beast after going to a house to play in November 2021.