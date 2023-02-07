Life as a local councillor is always varied and never dull.

Last week started for me with a ceremony to commemorate the commissioning of the Torfaen branch of the Royal Naval Association. As a landlocked county, you may think Torfaen’s links with the Navy would be limited, but many Torfaen men and women have served in the Navy over the years.

The home of the branch will be Panteg House, which is apt given the building’s use as a convalescent unit for recovering sailors during the Second World War.

Coming from a forces family myself, the links with all three of our armed forces are important to me, so it was great to commemorate the event alongside local veterans, our MP and our armed forces champion Cllr Jon Horlor.

It was good to see Nick Thomas Symonds MP at the forefront of efforts to boost British trade this week by holding a trade reception with leading companies and diplomats.

I’m always keen to play my part by championing the cause of local companies, so it was a pleasure to pay a visit to Frog Bikes alongside Economy Minister Vaughan Gething this week.

Frog’s excellent childrens’ bikes are sold around the world, and it’s good to see them striving to make their products ever more environmentally sustainable - for example with pedals made from recycled rice husks.

The week continued with a local by-election in Llantarnam. Well done to Cllr O’Connell as the successful candidate, and to all six candidates for their hard work during the campaign. Standing for election isn’t an easy thing to do, but it is vital for our democracy.

I see first-hand how hard councillors work in their communities, and that work is especially vital in these difficult times.

This week alone I’ve seen Torfaen councillor colleagues helping with litter picks, running local groups, collecting for foodbanks, supporting sporting activities for young people, tidying parks and helping at warm hubs, to name just a few examples. Thank you to everyone in our communities who work with us to make a difference.

The week ended with the welcome return of evening rugby at Pontypool Park, with a great atmosphere for the local derby against Cross Keys. I was glad Pontypool claimed a deserved victory off the back of their cup success at Bargoed last week.

This was certainly the highlight of my rugby weekend, as the opening of our Six Nations campaign was unfortunately less positive. I hope we’ll see more evening games at the Park soon, as they bring back fantastic memories.