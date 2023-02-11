Marenghi’s, on Chepstow Road in Newport, is an independent Italian coffee shop and restaurant run by a Sicilian family.

According to TripAdvisor it’s the highest rated Italian restaurant in Newport (with some strong contenders also making the list). The venue is even listed on Newport City Council's website, which states:

It is quickly becoming one of the most popular and highly-praised venues in the city.

Leisure reporter (and notorious foodie) Leah Powell went to see what the hype is all about...

Marenghi's visit:

I visited Marenghi's in the early afternoon with the venue open between 10am and 3pm from Tuesday to Saturday, plus between 6pm and 9pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Visitors note: Marenghi's only accepts cash payments. There is a cashpoint at the nearby Spar if - like me - you arrived unprepared.

Despite it being busy, I was offered a friendly greeting and seated immediately; I dined alone but wasn't made to feel awkward about this.

The building itself is lovely and quaint; one could easily forget they're in Newport. It boasts shelves of produce, complimented by subtle decor and lighting - including fairy lights which created additional ambience.

It all looked super clean, with music at an appropriate volume, and a variety of table sizes. I ordered spaghetti carbonara and a mocha.

The mocha was brought to my table in a matter of minutes and was piping hot and rich in flavour.

Staff were friendly and attentive, talking to all their guests (which included many regulars) without being overbearing.

My food arrived promptly - with parmesan offered and accepted - and it looked incredible. This was undoubtedly the best carbonara I've ever had (sorry mum!)

Everything - even the garlic bread and the salad garnish - tasted fresh and delicious with an authentic Italian flavour. It was super filling but, not wanting to waste any, I cleared my plate.

Following my meal I had a lovely chat with the owner and staff; it was revealed that carbonara is among their most popular dishes (which doesn't surprise me).

I left happy (and extremely full) without breaking the bank. I can't wait to return, but I've been advised to check availability as it's not a huge venue and it often gets busy.