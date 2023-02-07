Shane White, 54, is on trial accused of being responsible for causing the death of 31-year-old Mark Rowley from Pontypool by ploughing into him outside Abergavenny.

The defendant was driving a Fiat Punto and was involved in a collision with him and a Jaguar X-Type car travelling in the opposite direction.

Mr Rowley had broken down and was leaning into his Ford Transit van to get a jack while changing his tyre when he was hit.

The alleged victim died a week later after White overtook the stationary van on the B4269 between Llanellen and Llanfoist, a road known locally as Gypsy Lane.

White has pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The defendant has claimed the crash was “unavoidable”, jurors heard.

Prosecution witness Ian Curtis, the driver of the Jaguar car, told the trial at Cardiff Crown Court of the collision: “It was one all mighty wallop.”

Speaking about the Punto, he said: “I think it was doing at least 60mph.

“I didn’t see it until it him me.”

Nigel Fryer, defending, asked him in cross-examination how it was he could estimate the Punto was travelling at 60mph if he didn’t see the car before the collision.

Mr Curtis replied that he had judged that speed according to the point of impact.

Janet McDonald, prosecuting, has claimed the defendant is to blame for Mr Rowley’s death.

She said: “He had the time to brake, he had the time to reduce his speed.

“He chose to overtake without knowing what was coming.”

“His driving was an obvious risk.”

The prosecutor added: “The crown’s case, or the allegation that it makes, is that the collision with Mr Rowley would have been entirely avoidable for a careful and competent driver.

“That, members of the jury, is the base standard to which all drivers are expected to drive. Careful and competent.

“It’s no magic formula for court. It is how drivers are expected to drive.

“The crown say Mr White was not such a driver on that day and he drove in a manner far below that standard.

“Simply put, it was dangerous driving and dangerous driving resulting in a death.”

The trial continues.