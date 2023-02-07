Carrick, 48, who joined the Met in 2001 before becoming an armed officer with the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009, admitted 49 charges against 12 women between 2003 and 2020.

Sentencing Carrick at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said he would serve 36 life sentences, with a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days before the parole board could consider releasing him.

She said: “These convictions represent a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law and empowered to do so even to the extent of being authorised to bear a firearm in the execution of his duty.

“Behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness you took monstrous advantage of women.

“You brazenly raped and sexually assaulted a number of women, some very brutally, and you behaved as if you were untouchable.

“You were bold and at times relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you.

“For nearly two decades, you were proved right but now a combination of those 12 women, by coming forward, and your police colleagues, by acting on their evidence, have exposed you and brought you low.

“You have lost your liberty, your job and your status.”

Carrick’s crimes were all carried out while serving with the force – he guarded sites including embassies and the Houses of Parliament, and completed training courses, including one on domestic abuse in 2005.

The 49 charges admitted by Carrick include 24 counts of rape, nine counts of sexual assault, five counts of assault by penetration, three counts of coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of false imprisonment, two counts of attempted rape, one count of attempted sexual assault by penetration, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of indecent assault.

Some are multiple-incident counts, meaning they relate to at least 85 separate offences, including at least 71 sexual offences and 48 rapes.

He denied a further count of rape in September 2020 relating to a 13th woman, whose allegation triggered the investigation, with the Crown Prosecution Service deciding it was not in the public interest to proceed to trial.