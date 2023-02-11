Established in 2016, Gymfinity Sports Academy in Tredegar, owned by programme directors and head coaches Zoe and Paul Reed is home to around 500 athletes.

The club’s International Senior Level 6 team ‘Ladies of the Crown’ will compete at the championships at ESPN, Disney World in Orlando Florida between April 19 and 21, and will represent Gymfinity in the All Star Cheerleading World’s between April 22 and 23.

Last year Ladies of the Crown placed eighth in the world in International Senior All Girl Level 6 division.

Georgia Weekes, a cheerleader from Gymfinity, said: “Gymfinity was established in a deprived area of Tredegar, it has grown year on year, against all odds from nothing, it has become a gym that produces world class athletes who are held at very high regard in the world of gymnastics and cheerleading.

“Ladies of the crown competed on January 28 at a competition in Worcester and placed first in their division out of three teams.

“We then went on to compete in a world’s showdown, a competition made up of teams that all have worlds bids to compete for money to go towards costs associated with the competition (kit, travel, insurance) and we placed 5th out of 22 teams and took home £750 to add to our fundraising pot.

Some of Gymfinity's team (Image: Georgia Weekes)

“The girls on the team are incredibly dedicated and often athletes are in the gym every day working on their skills individually and as stunt groups to be the best for their team.

“Everyone brings their own strengths to the team and the bond we have as a group of girls is incredible.

“We have each other's best interest at heart and that can sometimes mean being brutally honest with each other, but it all comes from a good place.

“On this team, the youngest athlete is 14 and the oldest 28, but the gym caters for ages 3+ in cheer and gymnastics.

“Cheerleading brings together athletes of all abilities, backgrounds and ages and unites them as one team with one goal and creates bonds and friendships for life.”

Ladies of the crown, Tredegar placed first in their division out of three teams (Image: Georgia Weekes)

The team train twice a week as an all-star team and fortnightly as the national team.

Gymfinity also has a team called ‘Junior 3 - Sovereign Supreme’ for young athletes aged between 11-15 who compete at their summit world championships.