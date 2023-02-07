Welsh singer, Sir Tom Jones, has announced he will be bringing his latest tour to Cardiff this summer.
The Welsh national treasure announced on social media this morning he will be performing at Cardiff Castle on July 21, 2023.
Sir Tom said: “WALES…I’ll see you in July! Tickets on sale Friday 9am.”
WALES…I’ll see you in July! 🏴🏰🙌— Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) February 7, 2023
Tickets on sale Friday 9am https://t.co/S0KQODZ2bb pic.twitter.com/ShRdAjjPN9
Summer tour dates were released last week outlining concerts in the US, Europe and the UK, but Cardiff was not among them.
However, Welsh fans were thrilled this morning when Sir Tom revealed he would in fact be making a trip back to the green, green grass of home.
One fan wrote on Twitter: “The King will be at his Castle”.
While another said: “So happy for Wales!! What a party it will be.”
This will be Sir Tom's first headline show in the capital for over 21 years.
He said: "Cannot wait to see you all along the road this year."
Where can you buy tickets?
Tickets to the general public for the Cardiff Castle Concert go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday at 9am.
However, if you are an O2 Priority member, you will have access from 10am tomorrow.
While, pre-sale tickets for Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Depot Live, and Cuffe and Taylor will be available from 10am on Thursday.
Tom Jones tour dates 2023
SAT, APR 29 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA, United States
SUN, APR 30 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA, United States
WED, MAY 3 - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre, Austin, Texas, United States
FRI, MAY 5 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Sugar Land, TX, United States
SUN, MAY 7 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023, New Orleans, LA, United States
TUE, MAY 9 - Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL, United States
WED, MAY 10 - Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL, United States
FRI, MAY 12 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL, United States
SAT, MAY 13 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Sarasota, FL, United States
MON, MAY 15 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN, United States
WED, MAY 17 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC, United States
FRI, MAY 19 - The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD, United States
SAT, MAY 20 - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ, United States
MON, MAY 22 - State Theatre, New Brunswick, NJ, United States
TUE, MAY 23 - The Paramount, Huntington, NY, United States
THU, MAY 25 - Beacon Theatre, New York, NY, United States
FRI, MAY 26 - Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY, United States
FRI, JUN 16 - Ormeau ParK, Belfast, Ireland
WED, JUN 21 - Klosterhof, Ulm, Germany
FRI, JUN 23 - Tollwood Festival, Munich, Germany
TUE, JUN 27 - Alte Oper, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
THU, JUN 29 - Festspielhaus Baden-Baden, Baden-baden, Germany
MON, JUL 3 - The Hall, Dübendorf, Switzerland
WED, JUL 5 - Stanmer Park, Brighton, United Kingdom
SAT, JUL 8 - North Sea Jazz Festival 2023, Rotterdam, Netherlands
SAT, JUL 15 - Leicester County Cricket Club, Leicester, United Kingdom
MON, JUL 17 MON - Festival de Carcassonne 2023, Carcassonne, France
FRI, JUL 21 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, United Kingdom
SAT, JUL 22 - Newbury Racecourse, Newbury, United Kingdom
WED, JUL 26 - Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher, United Kingdom
FRI, JUL 28 - Dreamland, Margate, United Kingdom
SUN, JUL 30 - Tio Pepe Festival 2023, Jerez De La Frontera, Spain
TUE, AUG 1 - Plaza de Toros, Alicante, Spain
THU, AUG 3 THU -Festival de Terramar 2023, Valencia, Spain
SUN, AUG 6 - Audley End House and Gardens, Saffron Walden, Essex, United Kingdom
