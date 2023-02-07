The Welsh national treasure announced on social media this morning he will be performing at Cardiff Castle on July 21, 2023.

Sir Tom said: “WALES…I’ll see you in July! Tickets on sale Friday 9am.”

WALES…I’ll see you in July! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏰🙌

Tickets on sale Friday 9am https://t.co/S0KQODZ2bb pic.twitter.com/ShRdAjjPN9 — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) February 7, 2023

Summer tour dates were released last week outlining concerts in the US, Europe and the UK, but Cardiff was not among them.

However, Welsh fans were thrilled this morning when Sir Tom revealed he would in fact be making a trip back to the green, green grass of home.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “The King will be at his Castle”.

While another said: “So happy for Wales!! What a party it will be.”

This will be Sir Tom's first headline show in the capital for over 21 years.

He said: "Cannot wait to see you all along the road this year."

Where can you buy tickets?





Tickets to the general public for the Cardiff Castle Concert go on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday at 9am.

However, if you are an O2 Priority member, you will have access from 10am tomorrow.

While, pre-sale tickets for Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Depot Live, and Cuffe and Taylor will be available from 10am on Thursday.

Tom Jones tour dates 2023

SAT, APR 29 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA, United States

SUN, APR 30 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA, United States

WED, MAY 3 - ACL Live at the Moody Theatre, Austin, Texas, United States

FRI, MAY 5 - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, Sugar Land, TX, United States

SUN, MAY 7 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2023, New Orleans, LA, United States

TUE, MAY 9 - Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL, United States

WED, MAY 10 - Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL, United States

FRI, MAY 12 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL, United States

SAT, MAY 13 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, Sarasota, FL, United States

MON, MAY 15 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN, United States

WED, MAY 17 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC, United States

FRI, MAY 19 - The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD, United States

SAT, MAY 20 - Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ, United States

MON, MAY 22 - State Theatre, New Brunswick, NJ, United States

TUE, MAY 23 - The Paramount, Huntington, NY, United States

THU, MAY 25 - Beacon Theatre, New York, NY, United States

FRI, MAY 26 - Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY, United States

FRI, JUN 16 - Ormeau ParK, Belfast, Ireland

WED, JUN 21 - Klosterhof, Ulm, Germany

FRI, JUN 23 - Tollwood Festival, Munich, Germany

TUE, JUN 27 - Alte Oper, Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

THU, JUN 29 - Festspielhaus Baden-Baden, Baden-baden, Germany

MON, JUL 3 - The Hall, Dübendorf, Switzerland

WED, JUL 5 - Stanmer Park, Brighton, United Kingdom

SAT, JUL 8 - North Sea Jazz Festival 2023, Rotterdam, Netherlands

SAT, JUL 15 - Leicester County Cricket Club, Leicester, United Kingdom

MON, JUL 17 MON - Festival de Carcassonne 2023, Carcassonne, France

FRI, JUL 21 - Cardiff Castle, Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, United Kingdom

SAT, JUL 22 - Newbury Racecourse, Newbury, United Kingdom

WED, JUL 26 - Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher, United Kingdom

FRI, JUL 28 - Dreamland, Margate, United Kingdom

SUN, JUL 30 - Tio Pepe Festival 2023, Jerez De La Frontera, Spain

TUE, AUG 1 - Plaza de Toros, Alicante, Spain

THU, AUG 3 THU -Festival de Terramar 2023, Valencia, Spain

SUN, AUG 6 - Audley End House and Gardens, Saffron Walden, Essex, United Kingdom