Council planners have given the green light for a 15-metre mast to be put up in Mill Parade, in the Pill area of the city.

Network provider Three said the mast would upgrade the city's 5G coverage, making it "much faster and able to handle more data".

If built, the mast would be located "on the grass verge on the junction where Church Street meets Mill Parade, just off the A48, within a mixed commercial and residential area".

Planning documents show the mast would be around 53 metres from nearby homes, and the applicant said existing structures, including lamp posts, pylons and even the Transporter Bridge, mean the mast would not appear "incongruous within its surroundings and site context, nor would it cause an unacceptable impact on visual or residential amenity".

The council received no objections to the plans from neighbours or local representatives.

If built, the mast must not emit any noise louder than five decibels below the existing background level in the area.