Jayne Williams, a Learning and Delivery Officer at HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS), says that her apprenticeship has helped her gain her own identity after spending her younger years bringing up her two sons.

She is now eager to inspire others to consider apprenticeships and reach their potential, no matter their age or circumstances.

Ms Williams said: “My Nana got her first O-level at 65, and this was a huge motivation for me to take the leap and start learning again.

"Doing an apprenticeship later in life has allowed me to draw upon my life experience and soft skills, which I didn’t have when I was younger.

“My apprenticeship has given me so much confidence in myself and my identity.

"I’ve proved to myself that I can achieve anything I set my mind to with hard work and dedication even in my 50s. My sons are so proud of me.”

Ms Williams started working in her 30s after her children had started high school, where she tried numerous different roles and career paths.

She said: “After having my two boys, my focus was to bring them up and be on hand for support so that they had a solid foundation for their education.

“I’m not going to say it was easy and we struggled financially, so I always knew that I wanted to have a career once they’d left school to give me more stability.

"I didn’t have a plan as such but tried different jobs, from working in a contact centre to opening my own burger van.”

After doing some part-time agency work at HMCTS, Jayne was offered a full-time role as an immigration count clark, which is where she found her passion for learning and first discovered apprenticeships are available for people of all ages.

She considers the skills and knowledge she gained during her apprenticeship vital to her job, and knows the experience has entirely changed her life.

She said: “I’m so unbelievably proud of myself and my Nana would be too."