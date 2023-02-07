Caerphilly club Nelson 2nds were hosting Pontypridd’s Beddau Chuckles in the WRU National Championship match when a brawl started after a line out throw.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) who called the incident an 'apparent code of conduct breach' are currently investigating the fight in line with their disciplinary regulations.

A spokesperson for Nelson RFC said: “We are aware of the circulating video and the events that took place during the game.

“We are conducting our own internal investigation into the events and will cooperate with the WRU as and when that time comes.”

Beddau RFC was also contacted for a comment.

The final score was 24-7 to Beddau.