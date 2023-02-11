A team from Welsh inspection agency visited Pontllanfraith Primary last November and has now published a report on its findings.

They described a “caring environment” at the English-language school, which has 227 pupils enrolled, including nursery.

Pupils there feel “safe” and are “confident to speak to staff” if they have any concerns or worries, the inspectors said.

Learners are “polite” and “treat each other and adults with respect”.

The inspectors also noted the way pupils engage with visitors, staff and each other as a “notable” strength of the school.

During their time at the school, children make “very good” progress developing their speaking and listening skills, and are “motivated to learn”.

They “engage positively in their learning” and “listen attentively” to teachers, as well as behaving well during lessons and “developing respect towards each other when playing at break and lunchtimes”.

Inspectors praised the teachers at Pontllanfraith Primary for creating a “friendly, supportive and inclusive environment for all pupils to learn”.

They and the school’s support staff “promote and manage good behaviour successfully” and “encourage pupils to take on new challenges and to try new things”.

“Most” classrooms are “stimulating” and there are “interesting and engaging” learning experiences both indoors and in the school’s grounds.

The inspectors also commended the school’s teaching assistants for their “valuable contributions to the pupils’ learning experiences and well-being”.

Pontllanfraith Primary is a “caring community and safe learning environment” where staff “promote the importance of good behaviour, courtesy and respect successfully”.

Estyn said the headteacher “works well with all staff and governors to create a positive and caring ethos in the school”.

Leaders “work together and support each other positively”, and there is a “clear plan of activities for monitoring and evaluating the work of the school”.

Governors are “suitable supportive”, and the school “seeks to build positive and caring relationships with parents”.

But Estyn said parents “are not given sufficient information about how they can support learning”.

In their report, the inspectors recommended staff at Pontllanfraith Primary “develop and implement effective evaluation and improvement processes”, as well as “ensure teaching supports pupils to develop the full range of skills progressively as they move through the school”.

The school has also been advised to “develop effective partnerships with parents”.