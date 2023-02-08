And you can enjoy a night of music celebrating them at the Riverfront in Newport, on Saturday, February 11.

The group, propelled by Frankie’s very high and celebrated falsetto amassed more than 24 Top 40 hits including songs such as ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘Rag Doll’ and ‘Working My Way Back to You’.

Valli later topped the charts once again in 1978 when he became the voice of the iconic anthem from the movie adaptation of Grease which continues to entertain every generation.

Frankie: The Music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is an outstanding and authentic live show featuring an eight-piece band, including live brass.

The talented performers passionately bring the energy and musical genius to the stage, recreating the atmosphere and excitement which brought fame to this young group of artists.

The show's producer said: “We really just wanted to deliver a show that Frankie would be proud of, and we are so proud to have been able to do that.”

For more information go to www.newportlive.co.uk/en/events/