Returning on Friday, April 28, with its biggest ever season, Adventure Cinema will pop up with more 250 shows in more than 70 enchanting spaces nationwide.

Caldicot Castle is just one of the picturesque locations the cinema will stop at on its countrywide tour.

New stops include Scotland’s Dalkeith Country Park, Scone Palace and Dumfries House (The HQ of The Prince’s Foundation), as well as new venues in the New Forest, Salisbury, Derbyshire, Greater Manchester and many more.

Whether under the stars in breathtaking National Trust sites, medieval castles or a beautiful country estate, Adventure Cinema provides "an unforgettable cinema experience in the great British outdoors".

Kicking off their summer season, Adventure Cinema will transport new award-winning Top Gun: Maverick to a magical setting.

The first chance to catch the latest film starring Tom Cruise in the great outdoors, the Top Gun: Maverick screenings are made for those with a thirst for action-packed drama with a good slice of 80s nostalgia.

Also new to the tour is box office hit Elvis starring Tom Hanks and directed by Baz Luhrmann, who is behind The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge!, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet and more.

For those who love a feel-good film, or who are looking to entertain the whole family, Adventure Cinema will be screening Matilda The Musical, Mamma Mia!, Disney’s Encanto, Sing and more.

Perfect for evenings with friends and for those who want to get up and belt out their best show tunes in the great outdoors, cinema goers can book special sing-a-long screenings for The Greatest Showman and Grease.

With more stunning venues than ever before, brand new destinations for 2023 include Beaulieu’s National Motor Museum, Salisbury Cathedral, Hardwick Hall, Lyme, Scone Palace and Dumfries House.

Ben Lovell, co-director of Adventure Cinema, said: “We are delighted to announce that 2023s tour will be our biggest yet.

"This season’s selection of films feature something for everyone, from award-winning new releases to old school classics and films for the whole family - and is perfect for those who love the cinema and the great outdoors.”

Movies being shown on the tour include: Back to the Future, Cars, Elvis, Encanto, Dirty Dancing, Grease Sing-A-Long, Harry Potter, Mamma Mia!, Matilda The Musical, Pretty Woman, Sing, The Greatest Showman, Top Gun: Maverick, Twin Town, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.