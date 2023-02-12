Graham Jackson, a well-known and respected figure of Pill, died on Saturday, January 7, aged 87.

He is survived by his wife Annette, daughters Sarah and Emma, sons-in-law Jose and Russell, and granddaughters Emily and Leila.

Mr Jackson was born and raised in Pill in 1935, before moving to Pontypool. He was described by his family as a family man, who never forgot his roots.

Emma Jackson told the Argus that her father believed disadvantaged children should have a chance and should have time and discipline.

Ann Barton (Image: Ann Barton)

Pill baseball team in 1951: Back Row: Graham Jackson (left), Cyril Maggs (deceased), Walter Davies, Terry Sullivan, Ted Travers. Middle Row: Charlie Heaven, Len Draper, Harold Pocock, Glyn Jones (Deceased). Front row: Brian Fernquest Stuart Clode. Picture: Ann Barton

She said: “He loved sport especially soccer (football), and he played for Albion Rovers. He played baseball where he represented Wales in 1969.

“He believed sport was a discipline that prepared you for the future, I used to believe that Pill made him.

"When he retired from Pontypool College, he bought a regular lottery ticket with any winnings to help the community.

“He wanted to give back to the area, to get kids off the street in Pill.”

Emma Jackson (Image: Emma Jackson)

Graham (centre) with his family, wife Annette (left), granddaughter Emily (right), Emma's partner Russell (right) and daughter Emma (far right). Picture: Emma Jackson

Mr Jackson's first job was on the railway, before moving into teaching at Father Hill School, and Pontypool College teaching carpentry.

He was an avid Newport County AFC supporter, and would watch and listen to the matches on the radio if he couldn’t get to a live game.

Three years ago, Mr Jackson suffering a near-fatal seizure which left him with brain damage, but he survived and still asked about his beloved County.

Emma Jackson (Image: Emma Jackson)

Graham with granddaughters Emily (left) and Leila (Below)

Ms Jackson added: “He was a massive County fan, and would always follow the results if he couldn’t make a game.

“When visiting him in the hospital, I would always say 'County won dad' and he would respond 'did they? Good!'. I always told him they won to keep him going.

Huw Evans Agency & Google (Image: Huw Evans Agency & Google)

Graham was known for his love of Newport County and St Joseph's Boxing club. Picture: Huw Evans Agency & Google

“He also followed the Welsh rugby and the Dragons, I remember visiting him in hospital when covid hit and I told him if I didn’t visit him it was because of covid.

“I mentioned the Six Nations was cancelled and he replied it must be really bad for it to be cancelled.

“It just sums him up, that all he thought in that moment was of the Six Nations. I told him England beat Wales just before lockdown and he wasn’t interested as all he could think about was County.”

Mr Jackson's funeral will be held at Griffithstown Baptist Church at 12.15pm on Thursday, February 16. This will be followed by a service at Gwent Crematorium at 1.30pm, donations in lieu may be given to St Joseph’s Boxing Club in Newport.