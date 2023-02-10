This year the competition will take the form of an entertainments contest and will be held at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport on Saturday, February 25.

Taking a different format this year, all clubs will compete on the same day, with the doors opening at 3pm and the first performance’s curtain going up at 4pm. It will go into the evening, concluding with the federation’s grand draw.

Gwent YFC county chairman Laura Bowyer said: “The annual stage competition is always one of the highlights of the YFC year. We are lucky to have the opportunity to make use of the facilities at the ICC Wales in 2023 and look forward to welcoming, members, family, friends and distinguished to enjoy the performances our clubs have been working so hard to produce.”

Tickets are £15 (with under 10s admitted free) and are available from www.gwentyfc.co.uk or ring county office on 01291 672602.