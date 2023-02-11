The South Wales Argus, in association with headline sponsor University of South Wales, is hosting an event in Newport to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 and bring some of Gwent's amazing women together.

The event, which is also sponsored by Gwent Police, will be held at University of South Wales’ Newport campus on Thursday, March 9 (the day after International Women’s Day).

One hundred women who were celebrated in 2022, plus 20 more who will be selected from nominations which can be sent here, will be invited to join us on the day.

Here we look at three creative ladies who earned recognition in the top 100...

Juls Benson

A former English teacher at Nash College, Juls Benson created a theatre company with an aim to bring real stories to life. She has written, produced, and directed many short films and is at the helm of wellbeing charity Inside-OutCymru.

Reality Theatre puts the spotlight on the challenges and struggles that people face and the effect of social injustices, highlighting issues including terrorism. Throughout lockdown those at Reality Theatre worked tirelessly to ensure older people were not isolated and brought together people through art and drama.

Recently, Reality Theatre relocated to a unit on Cambrian Road in Newport city centre which - along with being a community space for workshops, concerts and performances – is hosting a warm hub serving hot drinks and snacks.

Janet Martin

Janet Martin is the owner of Barnabas Arts House, a creative hub and Newport’s only independent gallery space since 2009, and a qualified nurse.

She is hugely celebrated in the Newport art scene today, bringing together creative people and hosting exhibitions at the quirky venue.

Ms Martin previously made headlines when she turned a disused public toilet in Pill into a small theatre - the Phyllis Maud Performance Space.

She’s now on a mission to fill the streets of Pill with original artwork that is "thought provoking" and has a "story to tell" - more on that here.

Sam Dabb

Sam Dabb manages popular music venue Le Pub in Newport – which is now in its 31st year - and is Wales co-ordinator for the Music Venue Trust (MVT) which represents grassroots venues across the UK.

Le Pub, based on High Street, was part of a national initiative launched by MVT to prevent hundreds of independent music venues being closed.

Since Ms Dabb was included in the 100 Amazing Gwent Women of 2022 she has also won an Outstanding Achievement Award at the MVT’s 2022 Venues Day for her efforts.

The Amazing Gwent Women event is in association with the University of South Wales (Image: USW)

How to nominate:

Do you know a Gwent woman who has accomplished amazing things?

You can nominate her to be considered in our additional 20 amazing Gwent women here.