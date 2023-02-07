The owner of Abergavenny restaurant the Hardwick, Stephen Terry was cheated by his office administrator Nicola Nightingale over two years.

The 47-year-old has pleaded guilty to fraud after she paid herself an “inflated” salary, created fake invoices and took out loans in the name of the company.

Stephen Terry. Picture: Wales News Service

Her husband Simon Nightingale has gone on trial accused of acquiring £46,741.57 in criminal property after allegedly receiving the fraudulent money from her.

The defendant, 50, formerly of Church Road, Gilwern, near Abergavenny, denies the charge.

Mr Terry gave evidence in the trial and he told the jury he had trusted Nicola Nightingale “absolutely” after hiring her in 2018.

The Hardwick restaurant in Abergavenny. Picture: Wales News Service

He described her as “aloof” but added her deception of him hit him like a “bombshell” when it emerged as the country went into the first Covid lockdown.

Chef Simon Nightingale had been hired prior to that on a casual basis by the Hardwick to work occasional shifts, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, told the jury: “In February 2018 the defendant’s wife Nicola Nightingale began working at the Hardwick restaurant in Abergavenny.

“She worked there as the office administrator and she was responsible for the accounts and the finances and this included paying wages to the staff and paying suppliers.

“Throughout her employment there, specifically up to March 29, 2020, so just after Boris Johnson announced his first lockdown, she resigned.

“Throughout the time that she was there, she fraudulently took money from the restaurant and she paid it into a number of bank accounts in her name and, importantly for this trial, paid money into her husband's bank account.

“Over £150,000 in total, she created fake invoices from false suppliers from full suppliers, she took out loans in the name of the company and she inflated the pay that she received.”

He added: “The business bank accounts shows the transfers of thousands of pounds into Nicola Nightingale's account, it shows transfers into her daughter's account and importantly for you it shows transfers into the defendant's account, Nicola Nightingale's husband.

“In total there were 55 transactions or payments from the business account into the defendant's Barclays Bank account, payments totalling £46,741.57.”

The jury heard that Simon Nightingale was questioned by detectives on suspicion of possessing criminal property after fraudulent money was allegedly paid into his account.

“Now this of course was his opportunity to give the police a full account,” Mr Stanway said.

“What he did was give a prepared statement and he effectively placed the blame on his wife and said that she had access to his Barclays account and she dealt with the finances including the account in his sole name and he placed all the blame on her.

“He stated that he worked at the Hardwick restaurant and his wages didn't go through the books and therefore some of the money that was paid into the account was his legitimate wages.”

The trial continues.