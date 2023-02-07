Fresh off his Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Bublé is coming to the UK with his ‘Higher’ tour – his first nationwide arena tour in more than four years.

Dates had already been confirmed for venues like the O2 in London, AO Arena in Manchester, and Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

But it was revealed this morning that Bublé would be adding Cardiff to the tour, set to play at the Cardiff International Stadium on Thursday, May 4.

This year will mark 20 years since the release of his self-titled debut album and Bublé said he was hoping to use the tour as a way of celebrating with his fans.

He said: "I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK - it's going to be a true spectacle! I'm so excited for people to experience it!

“A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.

“I just want to connect with them, take them away, spread some goodness. That's it!"

The ’Higher’ Tour kicks off on March 26 at the O2 Arena in London before making its way across the country taking in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Cardiff and Nottingham, before coming to a close at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on May 11.

Bublé will be performing a range of his most-loved hits and the greatest tracks from across his career, alongside songs from his No.1, and Grammy winning album ‘Higher’, released last year.

Tickets to Michael's 2023 Higher UK Tour are on sale NOW! 🇬🇧#MBHigherTour

Book yours here 👉 https://t.co/wJP4H8h9bY pic.twitter.com/KTmS5S04zf — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) October 21, 2022

The international ‘Higher’ Tour kicked off in the US in August 2022 and will visit Canada and Australia before coming to the UK in 2023 for its European leg.

Michael Bublé 'Higher' UK Tour dates

SUN, MARCH 26 - LONDON, The O2

TUE, MARCH 28 - LONDON, The O2

FRI, APRIL 21 - MANCHESTER, AO Arena

SAT, APRIL 22 - MANCHESTER, AO Arena

MON, APRIL 24 - LEEDS, First Direct Arena

THU, APRIL 27 - GLASGOW, OVO Hydro

FRI , APRIL 28 - GLASGOW, OVO Hydro

SAT, APRIL 29 - ABERDEEN, P&J Arena

MON, MAY 1 - NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena

TUE, MAY 2 - NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena

THU, MAY 4 - CARDIFF, International Arena

SUN, MAY 7 - NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

MON, MAY 8 - NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

WED, MAY 10 - BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

THU, MAY 11 - BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

Where can you get tickets?





Tickets will be available to the general public from 9am Friday morning through Ticketek.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members from 9am tomorrow.

While Ticketek pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9am Thursday.

How much are tickets?





Tickets range in price from £69.20 to £91.60 according to the Ticketek website.

Standing area tickets will go on sale for £69.20.

Reserved seating 1, which is located at ground floor level, will be on sale for £91.60.

Reserved seating 2 - which is also located on the ground floor, behind area 1 - will go on sale for £86.00.

While reserved seating area 3 - located on level one and on selected balcony areas - tickets will go on sale at £63.60.

*Tickets details are for the Cardiff International Arena concert*