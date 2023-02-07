Multi-platinum selling singer, Michael Bublé has today announced he will be adding a Cardiff concert to his 2023 tour due to high demand.
Fresh off his Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Bublé is coming to the UK with his ‘Higher’ tour – his first nationwide arena tour in more than four years.
Dates had already been confirmed for venues like the O2 in London, AO Arena in Manchester, and Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.
But it was revealed this morning that Bublé would be adding Cardiff to the tour, set to play at the Cardiff International Stadium on Thursday, May 4.
This year will mark 20 years since the release of his self-titled debut album and Bublé said he was hoping to use the tour as a way of celebrating with his fans.
He said: "I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK - it's going to be a true spectacle! I'm so excited for people to experience it!
“A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.
“I just want to connect with them, take them away, spread some goodness. That's it!"
The ’Higher’ Tour kicks off on March 26 at the O2 Arena in London before making its way across the country taking in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Cardiff and Nottingham, before coming to a close at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on May 11.
Bublé will be performing a range of his most-loved hits and the greatest tracks from across his career, alongside songs from his No.1, and Grammy winning album ‘Higher’, released last year.
Tickets to Michael's 2023 Higher UK Tour are on sale NOW! 🇬🇧#MBHigherTour— Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) October 21, 2022
Book yours here 👉 https://t.co/wJP4H8h9bY pic.twitter.com/KTmS5S04zf
The international ‘Higher’ Tour kicked off in the US in August 2022 and will visit Canada and Australia before coming to the UK in 2023 for its European leg.
Michael Bublé 'Higher' UK Tour dates
- SUN, MARCH 26 - LONDON, The O2
- TUE, MARCH 28 - LONDON, The O2
- FRI, APRIL 21 - MANCHESTER, AO Arena
- SAT, APRIL 22 - MANCHESTER, AO Arena
- MON, APRIL 24 - LEEDS, First Direct Arena
- THU, APRIL 27 - GLASGOW, OVO Hydro
- FRI , APRIL 28 - GLASGOW, OVO Hydro
- SAT, APRIL 29 - ABERDEEN, P&J Arena
- MON, MAY 1 - NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena
- TUE, MAY 2 - NEWCASTLE, Utilita Arena
- THU, MAY 4 - CARDIFF, International Arena
- SUN, MAY 7 - NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena
- MON, MAY 8 - NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena
- WED, MAY 10 - BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena
- THU, MAY 11 - BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena
Where can you get tickets?
Tickets will be available to the general public from 9am Friday morning through Ticketek.
Pre-sale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members from 9am tomorrow.
While Ticketek pre-sale tickets will go on sale at 9am Thursday.
How much are tickets?
Tickets range in price from £69.20 to £91.60 according to the Ticketek website.
Standing area tickets will go on sale for £69.20.
Reserved seating 1, which is located at ground floor level, will be on sale for £91.60.
Reserved seating 2 - which is also located on the ground floor, behind area 1 - will go on sale for £86.00.
While reserved seating area 3 - located on level one and on selected balcony areas - tickets will go on sale at £63.60.
*Tickets details are for the Cardiff International Arena concert*
