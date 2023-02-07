Family and friends gathered at St Julian’s Methodist Church for a thanksgiving service to remember the Newport County AFC club president, who died last month aged 84.

Reverend Les Jones, who led the service, described Mr Hando as “a real gentleman respected by so many”.

Rev Jones said Mr Hando had planned much of the service himself, and attendees were welcomed to the service with Mr Hando’s own words – where, in his own style, he shared that he had donated his body for medical research.

“I am sorry I’m not there to greet you, not even in a box,” Mr Hando’s message read.

“All being well, the University Hospital has accepted my body for research.

“You might say I’m more use dead than alive!”

“He loved life, and gave much to it,” said Rev Jones.

“He has indeed lived a full life.

“David’s death was indeed a tragedy, but the life he lived was not. It’s one that offers many, many precious memories today.

“We reflect on the life that is now gone, and it is hoped we will learn much from David’s life that will benefit our own life.

“As David gave his time and energy in life, we know that even in death we cannot and will not celebrate a funeral. As many of you understand, his body has gone to medical research.

“As he lived, so he died, in giving of his very self. As he served others while he lived, he now serves others in his death.”

A tribute from Mr Hando’s grandson Oliver, who was unable to make the service, was read out by his mum Julie.

“My grandad was a Newport legend, for football and the community,” said Mr Hando.

“He was also a legend to me. He taught me to ride a bike, kick a ball, and play snooker. He taught me respect and appreciation of classical music, and to be proud of my home town, and its football team.

“He set an example of how to be a good old fashioned hard-working gentleman.

“I feel extremely lucky and grateful to have had David Hando as my grandad.”

Those gathered continued on to Rodney Parade following the service to share their memories of Mr Hando.

In lieu of flowers, donations were collected for St David’s Hospice Care and St Julian’s Methodist Church