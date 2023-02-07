Scott Thomas was assaulted in Newport city centre at around 5.15am on August 21 last year - his attackers were Luke Carvalho, 21, and Daeshaun Webbe, 20.

He suffered facial injuries, including having an ear piercing ripped from his ear.

Mr Thomas also suffered injuries to his chest and head.

The defendants were sentenced to 22 months imprisonment each.

CCTV footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) shows the moment the attack was launched.

The entire attack was broadcast to Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

However, we have edited the footage to show the aftermath - due to the extreme nature of the video.

In the clip, you can see Mr Thomas laying on the road after having been attacked.

A pair of women run to his aid from the other end of Cambrian Road. Their identities have been blurred.

The women shouted at the attackers as they left the scene.

Mr Thomas regained consciousness a short while later and the women escorted him from the area.

Carvalho, of Milman Street, Newport, and Webbe, of Church Street, Newport answered "no comment" when questioned, both pleading guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and also to possession of cannabis.