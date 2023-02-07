This year's show will once again be hosted by comedian, Mo Gilligan. He said this year’s event will be “even bigger this year”.

Gilligan said: “Hosting the Brits last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life.

“I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists.

“I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let’s go!”

When are the Brit Awards 2023 on TV?





The Brit Awards 2023 return on Saturday, February 11 and will be broadcast live from London’s The O2 Arena.

Nominees include Beyoncé, Sam Ryder, Stormzy and Harry Styles and this year four genre categories – spanning alternative rock, grime and more – will be decided by the public via a vote on TikTok.

How to watch the Brit Awards 2023 on TV?





The Brit Awards will be airing on ITV1 and ITVX. You can tune in at 8:30pm. The broadcast will run until 10:45pm, seeing performances from the likes of Sam Smith, Harry Styles and Wet Leg.