BRADLEY HEMMINGS, 21, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, was jailed for three months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer – in Newport on February 1.

He was ordered to pay his victim £100 compensation and £85 costs.

JOE VENN, 29, of Kenilworth Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran, on January 14.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

THOMAS HOWELLS, 29, of Conway Close, Northville, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on October 29, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LEE BISHOP, 41, of Lakeside, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assaulting an emergency worker – a police officer – on November 28, 2022.

He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge, £85 costs, £60 fine and £50 compensation.

TIA MORGAN, 19, of Campion Close, Newport, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs after she admitted being drunk and disorderly on Godfrey Road on January 15.

BEN HEARD, 35, of Hawthorne Avenue, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted stealing two jackets from JD Sports at Friars Walk Shopping Centre on January 7.

He was ordered to pay £270 compensation.

DANIEL SMALLMAN, 27, of Gellideg Isaf Rise, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £561 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 92mph in a 70mph zone on the M1 between junctions 39 and 40 at Wakefield on April 15, 2021.

His driving licence was endorsed with four points.

TYLER DOLLOWAY, 19, of Dan Y Gaer Road, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £652 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EDGAR JACK CHILDS, 28, of Vine Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £292 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone at the Coldra on March 1, 2022.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

KATE BLAIR, 57, of Clyffard Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £332 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on North Road, Cardiff, on April 28, 2022.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.