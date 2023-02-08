Around 40,000 people travel eastwards through the city and over the River Severn every day, according to pre-pandemic estimates.

And it is these drivers who will be most affected by planned "safety enhancements" on the motorways outside Bristol.

Lanes on the M4 and M5 will be narrowed on a six-mile stretch of road around the Almondsbury interchange from the end of the month.

The speed limits will also be slashed to 50mph until the project to install concrete safety barriers is completed.

Paul Unwin of National Highways said: "Upgrading these barriers will improve journeys and significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another, improving safety and reducing the duration of incident-related congestion.

“During the work we will do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum, but we expect that delays could be severe at peak times, so we are encouraging drivers to plan their journeys to avoid peak times if possible.

"Getting it done at this time of year means the concrete can set just right and the contractors have a longer working window with more light."

Work on the M4 begins on February 27, and the lanes will be narrowed on March 7 and last for a further two weeks.

The works themselves will be done overnight, with road closures and diversions in place.

On the M5, works between Junctions 16 and 17 are expected to begin at the end of March.

The total project is expected to be completed "during winter 2023".