A DRUG dealer was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and crack cocaine.
Stephen Newton, 53, of Roderick Hill Court, Dukestown, Tredegar, admitted being concerned in the supply of the class A drugs between October and November last year.
The defendant appeared before Cardiff Crown Court via a video link from prison.
Newtown’s sentence was adjourned for the preparation of reports.
