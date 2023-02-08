Meghna Balti Express in Cardiff, Wales, is selling James Corden's character's iconic meal from the BBC series and said it has gone down as a hit with customers.

It includes a chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan and nine poppadoms and saag aloo – all for £36.

Manager Sheikh Rahman, 29, said he came up with the order when he was trying to create new ideas for the menu.

Smithy's epic curry order

Sheikh said: “I used to always watch Gavin and Stacey, I am a huge fan of the show, I have seen all the episodes.

“One day I was looking at the menu and trying to think up some new ideas.

"I thought about Smithy’s order and how funny that scene was when they are ordering the Indian.

“I put it together and I thought maybe there are fans of the show out there like me who would want to order what Smithy had.”

The scene from the show sees Smithy trying to order an Indian for everyone and refusing to share his curry with anyone else.

Mega fan Sheikh remembered the hilarious scene and thought putting the order together would be fun for other fans.

He said: “We have had lots of orders for it, people see the funny side of it.

“I think friends of the show get together and see it and think it will be good fun.

“The order is just like in the show, we even have nine poppadoms and a saag aloo – that’s what Smithy ordered so that’s exactly what it is.

“People come into the takeaway and say they thought it was just a joke until they see the actual order.

“It costs £36 and could probably feed three or four people – unless you are like Smithy and want to eat it on your own.”