Katie Hall, a health and social care apprentice at Augusta House in Ebbw Vale is now encouraging more people to explore the wide range of roles in social care available.

The mother of two originally planned to pursue a career as a PE teacher, but after having children her career plans changed. It was then that she discovered the apprenticeship in social care.

She said: “When I first decided to explore a career in social care, I thought the work would be focused around nursing homes, caring for the elderly, and people being unwell.

“I couldn’t have been more wrong, having the opportunity to work with disabled people from different backgrounds and ages has been incredibly rewarding.

“I am able to make a huge impact on the day-to-day lives of so many different people and my apprenticeship helped me make my career less daunting.

“I was able to earn a wage while learning the skills needed for the role. From day one I was gaining on the job experience, while also having the support of those who had been in the industry for 15 to 20 years.”

In between having children, Ms Hall tried a number of jobs in different industries but struggled to find her passion.

Now, she is passionate about breaking preconceptions of careers in the industry and is helping spread awareness of the benefits of using an apprenticeship to change careers later in life.

The Welsh Government is funding the apprenticeship programme with help from the European Social Fund.

She added: “I loved sport but after having children my life became much busier and I fell out of love with it.

“I began working in domiciliary care before having my second child, while my mothering side meant that I loved caring and looking after people, it didn’t feel like the right role for me.

“This was when I applied for the apprenticeship and have never looked back.”

Ms Hall, is now employed by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Social Services department, arranged and supported through the Aspire internal programme who have helped facilitate an apprenticeship pathway for five apprentices within a sector that has a shortage of applicants.

She added: “I instantly fitted into the team and the support around me from my colleagues made the transition so easy, I felt like I belonged straight away.

“After just my first week in the role, I found that being able to make each of my client’s days better had such a huge impact on me, my mood, and how I felt; it brought me so much happiness.

“I now wake up and don’t dread the thought of work, and I go home feeling fulfilled and knowing that I have helped others and enriched their days.

“I can’t thank my family, friends, and colleagues enough. Their support has been key to making this apprenticeship work for me, I couldn’t have done it without them.”