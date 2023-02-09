A MAN will go on trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to two sexual assault charges.
Dalibor Ziga from Newport denied attempted rape and assault by penetration allegedly committed in the city in 2020.
The 20-year-old defendant, of George Street, is set to face trial on October 16 with the case expected to last four days.
Ziga was granted conditional bail after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
