A bid to convert the former Premier Store at 56 and 56A on Windsor Road, in Griffithstown, Pontypool into four residential units was rejected by Torfaen Borough Council planners in 2021 who said the loss of a shop space would harm the neighbourhood shopping centre.

As a result applicant Rev Alex Welby submitted new plans which preserve the ground floor shop while converting the existing upstairs maisonette into two one-bedroom flats which have been approved.

Access to the flats will be from a new a stair tower at the rear and a lift will be installed. Balconies would be built at ground and first floor level at the back of the shop. An existing rear extension will be demolished to accommodate the extensions and a driveway.