The order covers the town's high street, skate park, and roads around the Family Shopper convenience store.

It gives police officers extra powers to order groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

If those people return to the area after being moved on, they could be arrested.

The force said the order was put in place following reports of anti-social behaviour in the area. It will begin at 4pm today (Wednesday) and last for 24 hours.

Inspector Lysha Thompson, of Gwent Police, said: "We've recently seen a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area, which is completely unacceptable.

"Our neighbourhood policing teams will continue to patrol the area and take action against anyone intent on behaving disorderly or in an anti-social manner.

"We’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect. I'd also urge members of the public to report any concerns they have about anti-social behaviour to us by calling 101."