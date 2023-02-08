A TEENAGER riding an electric scooter was taken to hospital following a crash in Caerphilly yesterday.

The incident occurred on Commercial Road at about 3.50pm yesterday, Tuesday, February 7.

A car and an e-scooter were involved.

Gwent Police have confirmed that the 18-year-old man, who was on the scooter, was taken to hospital with injuries.

A police spokesperson said: "These weren’t life threatening injuries.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing."