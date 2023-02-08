With a similar set-up to Goodsheds in Barry, the market on Park Lane will have 33 shipping containers which will host a range of shops, restaurants, bars, and offices.

Council leader Sean Morgan said: “Caerphilly has often been seen as a town of two halves, the market is in the perfect position to join the two sides of the town together, and it will have great views overlooking the castle.”

Temporary planning permission for up to five years has been granted to Caerphilly County Borough Council for the development, which is part of its Caerphilly 2035 masterplan.

The Welsh Government has committed to covering 70 per cent of the project’s cost with a grant of £1.89 million from its Transforming Towns programme, the remainder will come from the council.

Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, said: “We think the new market in the centre of Caerphilly, in a prominent location, is going to be a really good opportunity for the town and I think people will embrace it.”

Construction on the market is expected to begin in March.

At a housing and regeneration scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday January 31, it was revealed that a possible name for the market is “Y Ffos”, which is Welsh for moat.

Linc Cymru and the council have informal plans to demolish the existing Caerphilly Indoor Market on Pentrebane Street and replace it with flats.

Cllr Pritchard, who represents Morgan Jones, said all traders at the former market had been offered financial support.

What will the market look like?





As customers enter the market from Cardiff Road they will be faced with shops on their left, a bar area in the middle and seating to their right.

The council’s planning application states: “The ‘street’ of retail units to the left will have suspended ‘bus-stop’ style signage, creating an exciting and engaging scene, advertising the range and variety of retails on offer.”

Food and drink stations will be located on the upper floor, with covered seating. Additionally, four of the containers will be used as office spaces aimed at start-up businesses.

The roof of the market is proposed to have a range of finishes including a green roof blanket which will catch rain water, a canopy, and container roof.

External space for pop-up stalls is also included in the plans, which would be used during events such as the Big Cheese or the annual Christmas market.

A new pedestrian path could be created to lead from the market to Dafydd Williams park, which would “provide opportunities for functions to spill-out onto the park”.