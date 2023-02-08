The not-for-profit charitable trust which provides sporting, leisure and cultural activities in Newport have announced that an interim wellbeing and physical activity centre has been secured ahead of the confirmed closure of Newport Centre at the end of March 2023.

This, they say, ensures that Newport Live can "continue to inspire people to be happier and healthier in the city centre", while the new leisure facility is developed by Newport City Council.

The interim centre will be located opposite Newport Railway Station next to Admiral House in Cambrian Centre, Cambrian Road - also known as Station Quarter.

Formerly the location of the Gym Group, it is located a short walk from the Newport Centre and has easy access to train, bus, cycle routes withhas private car parking for members’ use.

The centre will open on April 1 - complete with "a wide variety of new and familiar cardiovascular and functional training equipment".

There will also be a free weights area, a group exercise area for high and low-intensity classes and indoor cycling group.

Newport Live’s partnership with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and the National Exercise Referral programme will continue at the provisional centre and other Newport Live venues.

This will ensure the ongoing provision of help and guidance for people with chronic conditions to improve their health and well-being.

Newport Live group exercise classes will be available at the interim centre, some will relocate to other Newport Live venues, which include Newport International Sports Village and the Riverfront Theatre & Arts Centre.

Steve Ward, Chief Executive of Newport Live said: “We know that leaving Newport Centre will be very difficult for many customers and our colleagues because of the memories that it evokes.

"Newport Centre has had a varied and interesting history, from helping to positively contribute to the well-being of people of all ages to being a hugely popular music venue, hosting some of the world’s biggest artists including Elton John, David Bowie and Ed Sheeran.

"Newport Centre, its fitness provision, events and our colleagues certainly helped attract people from across the city, the UK and worldwide over these last 30 years.

"Whilst we are excited to be part of the planning for a new modern venue on the riverfront, we’re pleased to have the opportunity to continue to deliver our hugely important physical and well-being activities and sports services in the city, once Newport Centre closes.

"The interim well-being and physical activity centre will see our gym provision increase threefold from the size of Newport Centre’s gym space with a wide range of new fitness equipment allowing us to provide more fitness opportunities for local people and to support the physical and mental well-being of our communities.

"Some activities, including group exercise classes, will move to our amazing spaces at the Riverfront Theatre or to our other well-equipped venues. We will inform our customers of these changes as soon as we can.

"Ultimately, we look forward to welcoming our current and new members to this exciting centre in the city.”