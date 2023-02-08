Simon Nightingale is on trial accused of pocketing £46,000 that was stolen by his wife Nicola Nightingale from Stephen Terry and his Abergavenny restaurant the Hardwick.

Mother-of-five Nicola Nightingale, 47, has admitted fraud after conning him out of £150,000 by creating fake invoices, taking out loans in the company’s name and inflating her pay.

Stephen Terry owner of Abergavenny restaurant the Hardwick. Image: Athena Picture Agency

Executive chef Simon Nightingale, 50, formerly of Church Road, Gilwern, near Abergavenny, has pleaded not guilty to possessing criminal property.

Between May 2018 and February 2020, 55 transactions were paid into his bank account, adding up to £46,741.57, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Simon Nightingale said he was earning around £55,000 a year at that time and it was his wife who “took charge of the bank account”.

Under cross-examination, Simon Nightingale said: “I didn’t know she had taken £150,000 from the Hardwick.”

Prosecutor Thomas Stanway asked him: “There was no suspicion whatsoever?”

He replied: No, not at all.”

Mr Stanway continued: “Effectively, there’s twice as much money, even on a conservative estimate, coming into the family.”

Simon Nightingale said he had not noticed it.

When he was giving evidence in his defence, his barrister Martin Taylor asked him what his reaction was when the police started investigating his wife.

Simon Nightingale answered: “Disappointment, disgust and ‘What the b***** hell have you done?’”

Referring to the £46,000 that went into his account, he added: “The figure over a period of time isn’t that scary.”

The jury was told that Mr and Mrs Nightingale had five children together and had experienced martial problems and had separated for a time.

Simon Nightingale said his wife had experienced an alcohol problem and had drank regularly, sometimes until she “blacked out”.

He told the court: “She always enjoyed a drink – wine, gin, vodka.”

Simon Nightingale said his wife had “despised” him when he decided to move the family back to Britain after they had lived in Donegal in Ireland for a few years.

Their relationship had been “brutal” following their return and he told the jury she would verbally abuse him.

He said: “I would be walking on egg shells.

“She could fly off the handle.”

They got back together and moved to the Abergavenny area in 2018 so that his wife could be closer to her parents in Abertillery, the defendant said.

The trial continues.