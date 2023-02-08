But one has questioned what there is to show for the spending at The British at Talywain, near Pontypool, while colleagues have cautioned the spending may be necessary due to the legacy of mining at the nine kilometre site which was also an ironworks dating back to the 1820s.

Torfaen Borough Council has confirmed it has spent £1.2 million to date on the site where, as part of the first steps in its regeneration, it intends to create a new pond and water channel connecting to an existing pond to deal with flooding at the site.

A planning application for those works, which is intended to improve drainage, could be submitted in September.

At a council scrutiny committee meeting it was confirmed the spending so far has been on site surveys as well as staff costs, community engagement events and newsletters.

Cllr David Thomas said he wanted the committee to agree spending should be monitored.

The independent councillor said: “We’ve spent £1.2 million on surveys. I think we need some sort of recommendation on closer scrutiny of what is being spent and what is actually being done.

“For me, it’s a lot of money on surveys and staff. If we are serious about The British we actually have to get serious and put something in.”

The Llantarnam, Cwmbran member added the council purchased the site in 2016 and said: “When we bought The British we were told we knew exactly what the risks were, we need to keep an eye on the costings.”

Labour councillor Karl Gauden said he was satisfied officers are in control of spending and said: “To most people, me included, £1 million is an eye catching amount and quotable, and I’m sure Cllr Thomas will quote it, but we’re dealing with a site with historic issues of water courses, tips and underground works.

“I would rather spend that money earlier. We can’t cut corners. If someone falls down an abandoned mine shaft the council will be sued for a lot more.”

Earlier Cllr Gauden had himself questioned why the council hasn’t carried out smaller projects at the site. He said Dr John Cox, of The British residents’ liaison committee, questioned why the access underneath the railway arch hadn’t been tarmacked when he met the scrutiny committee.

The Llanfrechfa and Ponthir councillor said: “That seems very achievable and would give residents a sense of progression before the larger ticket items are dealt with.”

Scrutiny chair, and Blaenavon independent councillor, Nick Horler said boulders have been placed under the arch to prevent access to motorbikes and questioned if tarmacking the access “was the best way to prevent that”.

Council officer Bethan McPherson said funding has been made available for the council to understand the site and said small scale works could lead to a “piecemeal approach but that’s not to say we couldn’t go away and have some conversations.”

She told the committee the drainage works, which involves creating the new pond and water channel, was costed at £2.4 million in 2019 but warned the rise in the cost of materials means that could increase but the council will have a better understanding of the costs when it goes out to tender in the autumn.

The council has £7.9 million available for the regeneration at present which includes £3.2 million of its own funds, £1.7 million from a Welsh Government grant and a further £2.9 million from the Welsh Government’s European funded rural development programme.

The masterplan for the site is to preserve the environment and its historic character while creating a sustainable community. The council has granted Welsh development firm Idris the rights to explore the potential of the site for energy production, including from the water courses, restore historic buildings and develop businesses such as salmon and indoor farming.

Idris plans to use “green bonds” – from investors willing to back new, environmentally friendly technologies and industries – to fund its feasibility work on site, which the council isn’t contributing towards.

If feasible the firm hopes the council will join with it to form a community interest company to develop the plans. Ms McPherson said the council would have to spend money on legal advice before agreeing to any joint venture.