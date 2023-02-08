The beloved classic sitcom is being revived after 44 years following the news that Castle Rock Entertainment closed a deal with actor and writer Cleese to bring back the series on Tuesday.

Written by Cleese and Connie Booth, the original series followed the unfortunate exploits of highly-strung Torquay hotelier Basil Fawlty (Cleese) and his wife Sybil (Prunella Scales).

Fawlty Towers ran on BBC2 for two series in 1975 and 1979. (PA) (Image: PA)

BBC viewers can expect the same twists and turns in the reboot as the dramatic Basil tries to navigate the modern world.

John Cleese and daughter to star in Fawlty Towers reboot

The new show will also feature Basil and a daughter he has just discovered is his, team up to run a boutique hotel.

Actor Rob Reiner, his wife and actress Michele Reiner, director and producer Matthew George and Derrick Rossi will act as executive producers on the series.

Cleese said: “What I like about Matt is that, unlike many producers, he really ‘gets’ the creative process.

“When we first met, he offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember.

“By dessert we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it won the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner.

“Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series.”

When did Fawlty Towers first air on BBC Two?





Fawlty Towers aired on BBC Two for two series in 1975 and 1979.

In 2019, the show was named the greatest British sitcom of all time, according to a panel of television experts for Radio Times magazine.

Where can I watch Fawlty Towers?





Fawlty Towers is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime and BritBox.

Producer George said that meeting John and Camilla was one of the “great thrills” of his life, adding: “I’m obsessed with Fawlty Towers and the legendary characters he created.

“I’ve watched the first two seasons so many times I have lost count. I dreamed of one day being involved in a continuation of the story. Now it’s come true.”

Rob Reiner said: “John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh.”