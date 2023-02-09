Fraudsters are reportedly impersonating the tech giant in an attempt to collect personal data from users.

The new scam takes the form of emails that claims your Apple ID has been locked following ‘multiple failed sign-in attempts’.

Here's what you need to know about the latest phishing email scam and how to avoid getting caught out.

Apple users have been warned about a new phishing scam email which claims that you have been locked out of your Apple ID (Canva) (Image: Canva)

What is the Apple ID email scam?

This new scam looks like you have received an email from Apple - telling you that your Apple ID ( your account that gives you access to all of Apple's services) has been locked due to security reasons.

The email reportedly goes on to say that is due to multiple failed sign-in attempts - giving the impression that a fraudster is trying to access your account.

Which? shared a screenshot of the scam email which goes on to say: "Protecting the security of your account is our primary concern, Your account will be automatically unlocked after complate verification process."

Below a button prompting you to "complate" the verifying process, the email continues: "Apple prevented someone who knows your password from signing into your account.

"If this wasn't you, you should change your password immediately."

When you clock to verify your account, you are taken to a QR code generation website.

These QR code scams are used by fraudsters to collect your personal data.

When you scan the code, you will be taken to a new website asking you to fill in your personal information including details on your home and email address, bank account numbers and your phone number.

How to spot the Apple ID email scam and report them

There are a few key indicators to look out for from the latest scam.

Watch out for the sender's address and make sure it includes the apple.con domain and does not consist of random numbers and letters.

You will also likely see multiple spelling and grammar errors in the body of the email.

Apple, along with other official businesses, will usually address their customers by name.

Users are told to log into their account with the company if they have any concerns that the email is legitimate.

Scam emails can be rewarded by forwarding them to the following email addresses: report@phishing.gov.uk and directly to Apple: reportphishing@apple.com.

Additionally, you can report the scam to your email provider by selecting ‘Report Spam’ on Gmail.

Hotmail users can click the ‘Report phishing’ button, while Yahoo customers can forward emails to abuse@yahoo.com.

How to unlock your Apple ID

If your Apple ID has been legitimately locked, you will need to change your password in order to get back into your account.

You can do this in three different ways from a trusted device that’s still logged into your Apple ID, from the Apple Support app on another device and from a web browser.

Apple has also shared advice to customers on how to spot and avoid phishing messages and emails that appear to be from the tech company.